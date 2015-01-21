2 Comments

  • 21 janvier 2015 By erik schaix

    Déjà le temps des Soldes Erik Schaix , sur la Couture, les Chaussures, la Maroquinerie, les Accessoires …

    pour venir choisir la robe, le tailleur, le boubou brodé, l’escarpin, la mule, le sac, la ceinture, l’écharpe …
    qui vous séduira, sans nul doute, par ses tissus : taffetas brodé, douppion, guipure, mousseline imprimée, organza, crêpe de chine, pagne …
    ses matières : peaux de luxe agneau, crocodile, alligator, galuchat, autruche, python … et ses coloris déclinés en arc-en-ciel , mat ou vernis .

    Des prix de Fête, de 25€ à 500€ !!!

    Chaque modèle de couture est unique, dessiné par Erik Schaix, et fabriqué dans son atelier du 6, rue Saint Florentin – Paris 1er – La Concorde

    Répondre
  • 8 mai 2017 By Susannah Jones

    Good afternoon / Bonjour!

    I hope you’re really well?

    I just wanted to get in touch regarding a brand called HADES who have just relaunched their new SS17 collection entitled ‘Inner Privacy’.

    High quality knitwear in a range of colours is at the core of the product, however the theme for the new collection is, ‘Inner Privacy’ – exploring the notions of the inner self and how we cope. Whether we see Inner Privacy as something to celebrate or as a hardship – Cassie’s key influence amongst other things was Mrs Dalloway and how Virginia Woolf perceives the inner being.

    Also in a first for HADES, each item that retails is going to be packaged with, and accompanied by, the exclusive collection of short stories you received in your pack – written by a selection of authors especially for the collection!

    I’d like to send you their press releases (one in English and one in French) and a lookbook to give you a better idea of the collection and it’s aesthetic. Is there a specific email address I should send to?

    Do let me know your thoughts and if you think you’d be interested in featuring HADES SS17 in some capacity?

    I very much look forward to hearing from you!

    Susannah x

    Répondre

Leave a Reply

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Vous pouvez utiliser ces balises et attributs HTML : <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>