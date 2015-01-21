2 Comments 21 janvier 2015 By erik schaix Déjà le temps des Soldes Erik Schaix , sur la Couture, les Chaussures, la Maroquinerie, les Accessoires … pour venir choisir la robe, le tailleur, le boubou brodé, l’escarpin, la mule, le sac, la ceinture, l’écharpe … qui vous séduira, sans nul doute, par ses tissus : taffetas brodé, douppion, guipure, mousseline imprimée, organza, crêpe de chine, pagne … ses matières : peaux de luxe agneau, crocodile, alligator, galuchat, autruche, python … et ses coloris déclinés en arc-en-ciel , mat ou vernis . Des prix de Fête, de 25€ à 500€ !!! Chaque modèle de couture est unique, dessiné par Erik Schaix, et fabriqué dans son atelier du 6, rue Saint Florentin – Paris 1er – La Concorde Répondre 8 mai 2017 By Susannah Jones Good afternoon / Bonjour! I hope you’re really well? I just wanted to get in touch regarding a brand called HADES who have just relaunched their new SS17 collection entitled ‘Inner Privacy’. High quality knitwear in a range of colours is at the core of the product, however the theme for the new collection is, ‘Inner Privacy’ – exploring the notions of the inner self and how we cope. Whether we see Inner Privacy as something to celebrate or as a hardship – Cassie’s key influence amongst other things was Mrs Dalloway and how Virginia Woolf perceives the inner being. Also in a first for HADES, each item that retails is going to be packaged with, and accompanied by, the exclusive collection of short stories you received in your pack – written by a selection of authors especially for the collection! I’d like to send you their press releases (one in English and one in French) and a lookbook to give you a better idea of the collection and it’s aesthetic. Is there a specific email address I should send to? Do let me know your thoughts and if you think you’d be interested in featuring HADES SS17 in some capacity? I very much look forward to hearing from you! Susannah x Répondre Leave a Reply Annuler la réponse. Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec * Nom * Adresse de contact * Site web Commentaire Vous pouvez utiliser ces balises et attributs HTML : <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong> Categories A la redac A la une Backstage Buzz Buzz beauté Buzz mode Cheveux Coach Coach beauté Coach Style Fashion week Jeux concours Le blog de la redac Les blogs soirées News Non classé Street looks Archive février 2013 janvier 2013 décembre 2012 novembre 2012 octobre 2012 septembre 2012 août 2012 juillet 2012 juin 2012 mai 2012 avril 2012 mars 2012 février 2012 janvier 2012 décembre 2011 novembre 2011 septembre 2011 août 2011
Déjà le temps des Soldes Erik Schaix , sur la Couture, les Chaussures, la Maroquinerie, les Accessoires …
pour venir choisir la robe, le tailleur, le boubou brodé, l’escarpin, la mule, le sac, la ceinture, l’écharpe …
qui vous séduira, sans nul doute, par ses tissus : taffetas brodé, douppion, guipure, mousseline imprimée, organza, crêpe de chine, pagne …
ses matières : peaux de luxe agneau, crocodile, alligator, galuchat, autruche, python … et ses coloris déclinés en arc-en-ciel , mat ou vernis .
Des prix de Fête, de 25€ à 500€ !!!
Chaque modèle de couture est unique, dessiné par Erik Schaix, et fabriqué dans son atelier du 6, rue Saint Florentin – Paris 1er – La Concorde
Good afternoon / Bonjour!
I hope you’re really well?
I just wanted to get in touch regarding a brand called HADES who have just relaunched their new SS17 collection entitled ‘Inner Privacy’.
High quality knitwear in a range of colours is at the core of the product, however the theme for the new collection is, ‘Inner Privacy’ – exploring the notions of the inner self and how we cope. Whether we see Inner Privacy as something to celebrate or as a hardship – Cassie’s key influence amongst other things was Mrs Dalloway and how Virginia Woolf perceives the inner being.
Also in a first for HADES, each item that retails is going to be packaged with, and accompanied by, the exclusive collection of short stories you received in your pack – written by a selection of authors especially for the collection!
I’d like to send you their press releases (one in English and one in French) and a lookbook to give you a better idea of the collection and it’s aesthetic. Is there a specific email address I should send to?
Do let me know your thoughts and if you think you’d be interested in featuring HADES SS17 in some capacity?
I very much look forward to hearing from you!
Susannah x