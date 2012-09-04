160 ans au Bon Marché avec Catherine Deneuve
Stella-Tshika - Buzz mode
Qui de mieux que Catherine Deneuve pour souffler les 160 bougies du Bon Marché ?
Pour l’occasion : une série de croquis humoristiques et décalés, signée Marjane Satrapi, mettant en scène Catherine Deneuve dans Paris. Séries visibles jusqu’au 27 octobre dans les vitrines du grand magasin parisien.
Après les dessins, voici le film ou plutôt le court-métrage… Un court métrage de 23 minutes réalisé par Loïc Prigent, l’homme qui aimait les femmes stylées. Film dont l’héroïne n’est autre que l’actrice française Catherine Deneuve et son Paris. Du 15 septembre au 17 octobre, vous pourrez assister à une projection dans une salle de cinéma éphémère installée au rez-de-chaussée.
